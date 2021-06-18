Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Down 24.2%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) traded down 24.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.25. 3,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

