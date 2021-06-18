CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in CareDx were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,701,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of CDNA opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

