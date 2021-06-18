Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

