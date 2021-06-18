Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3,198.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,152 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 853.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Carrier Global by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,442. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

