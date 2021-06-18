Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,099 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,295,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $46.78 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13.

