Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,984 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.45. The company has a market capitalization of $452.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

