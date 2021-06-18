Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 710,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,375,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Intel by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

