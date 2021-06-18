Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.13 Million in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

