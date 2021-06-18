Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $413,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $394.27 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $267.44 and a 1 year high of $395.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.