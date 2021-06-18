Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $486,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 168,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,728,000 after buying an additional 45,528 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $360,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $367.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

