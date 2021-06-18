Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $773,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

