Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $972,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.