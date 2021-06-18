Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $279.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

