Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Castellum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CWQXF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

