CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $572.67 million, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

