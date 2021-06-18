Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

CPCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CPCAY remained flat at $$4.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

