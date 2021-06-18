Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 196,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

