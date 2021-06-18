Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,007. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99.

