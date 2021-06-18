Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $456,000 in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.06. 71,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,773. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.