Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. 214,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,307. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

