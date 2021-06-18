Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 32,551 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,551 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,038,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,886 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.