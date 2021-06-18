Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.51. 336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,073. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $134.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.90.

