CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 413,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of IGR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.68. 371,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

