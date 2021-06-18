Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 312,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 2.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

