Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 6,570 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $670.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.0552 dividend. This is a positive change from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

