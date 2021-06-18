Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.46.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.17. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.