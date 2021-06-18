Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of CNTG opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $199.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

