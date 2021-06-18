Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.65

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 41183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

