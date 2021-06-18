Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

