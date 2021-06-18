Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

