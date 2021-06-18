Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.