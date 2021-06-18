Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $831,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $395,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 128,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 308,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 204,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.29 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

