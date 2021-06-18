Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,855 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NYSE:LUV opened at $55.57 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

