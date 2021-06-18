Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSQPF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $13.46 on Friday. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

