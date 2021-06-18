Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in May

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSQPF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSQPF opened at $13.46 on Friday. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

