CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CEVA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $45.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96. CEVA has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.29, a P/E/G ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CEVA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

