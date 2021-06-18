CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.70. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

