Charles R. Kummeth Sells 7,481 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TECH stock opened at $445.19 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $452.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.55.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.