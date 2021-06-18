ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,370,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,300. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

