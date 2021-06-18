Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.