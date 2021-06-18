Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,883.50, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 88.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.