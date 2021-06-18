Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

CSSE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $526.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

