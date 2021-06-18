Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

CHS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,888,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,463. The company has a market cap of $622.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

