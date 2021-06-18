Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $551.00 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00756789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00084618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043054 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,862 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.