China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 1,579,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

