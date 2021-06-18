China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:LFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 1,579,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.