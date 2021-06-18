Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 13.4% Following Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 32,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 183,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $604.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

