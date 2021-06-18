Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,394.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,410.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,010.83 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

