Chromia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.99 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Chromia has a market cap of $77.41 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00740489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082997 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.