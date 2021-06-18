Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,460. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.