Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

