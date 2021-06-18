CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGP opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.61%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

